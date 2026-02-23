Celebrating Black History Month | Hometown, Alaska

On today’s show we celebrate Black History Month. Although we only have about a week of February left, there are still lots of ways to do that. Hear from two members of the Alaska Black Caucus to find out what their role is in our state, what their focus is in a time where racial tensions have risen to new heights and to learn about the upcoming Bettye Davis African American Summit.

Bettye Davis African American Summit:

February 28, 2026

Alaska Pacific University

Register here

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Celeste Hodge Growden, CEO, Alaska Black Caucus

Ouida Morrison, Economics Chair, Alaska Black Caucus

LINKS:

Alaska Black Caucus website

Bettye Davis African American Summit

