Hometown, Alaska

Celebrating Black History Month | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published February 23, 2026 at 2:20 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s show we celebrate Black History Month. Although we only have about a week of February left, there are still lots of ways to do that. Hear from two members of the Alaska Black Caucus to find out what their role is in our state, what their focus is in a time where racial tensions have risen to new heights and to learn about the upcoming Bettye Davis African American Summit.

Bettye Davis African American Summit:
February 28, 2026
Alaska Pacific University
Register here

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Celeste Hodge Growden, CEO, Alaska Black Caucus
Ouida Morrison, Economics Chair, Alaska Black Caucus

LINKS:
Alaska Black Caucus website
Bettye Davis African American Summit

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Dave Waldron
