Hometown, Alaska

Traditional knowledge and modern technology in the Denełchin Fab Lab | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:09 PM AKST
Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry (left) with Fab Lab program supervisor Zoe Anelon, and instructors Alla Handy and Benjamin Schleifman.
This week, we step inside Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s Denéłchin Fab Lab, where Alaska Native youth are exploring cutting-edge technology and hands-on creativity. We talk with CITC staff about their mission, the programs shaping future leaders, and the incredible projects happening in the lab.

CITC is a nonprofit organization that serves Alaska Native and Native American people in the Anchorage and Cook Inlet region through programs focused on education, employment, recovery and family support. Its mission centers on empowering individuals and strengthening community wellness, culture and self-determination.

The Denéłchin Fab Lab is part of CITC’s education and youth development efforts, offering a hands-on, high-tech space where students explore STEM, digital fabrication, and creative problem-solving. Together, they support the next generation by blending innovation, culture, and learning in a way that uplifts the whole community.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Zoe Anelon, Program Supervisor
Alla Handy, Fab Lab Instructor
Benjamin Schleifman, Fab Lab Instructor

LINKS:
Denełchin Lab website
Super Fab Lab info
Cook Inlet Tribal Council website

Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
