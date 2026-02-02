Traditional knowledge and modern technology in the Denełchin Fab Lab | Hometown, Alaska

This week, we step inside Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s Denéłchin Fab Lab, where Alaska Native youth are exploring cutting-edge technology and hands-on creativity. We talk with CITC staff about their mission, the programs shaping future leaders, and the incredible projects happening in the lab.

CITC is a nonprofit organization that serves Alaska Native and Native American people in the Anchorage and Cook Inlet region through programs focused on education, employment, recovery and family support. Its mission centers on empowering individuals and strengthening community wellness, culture and self-determination.

The Denéłchin Fab Lab is part of CITC’s education and youth development efforts, offering a hands-on, high-tech space where students explore STEM, digital fabrication, and creative problem-solving. Together, they support the next generation by blending innovation, culture, and learning in a way that uplifts the whole community.

