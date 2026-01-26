Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home Town Alaska Logo
Hometown, Alaska

Chess in the Last Frontier | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:12 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
91 players from across Alaska compete for title of State Chess Champion at the 2025 Alaska State Chess Championship in Anchorage, AK
Alaska Chess Federation
91 players from across Alaska compete for title of State Chess Champion at the 2025 Alaska State Chess Championship in Anchorage, AK

Have you ever wanted to learn the game of chess or sharpen your skills? Last year, the Alaska Chess Federation was accepted on a national level, giving Alaska its first state chapter in more than half of a decade. It brings local chess players together, as well as represents Alaska on the national level. On this episode, host Dave Waldron speaks with a Chess Federation member from Palmer about how to get involved in the game locally, as well as the social and cognitive benefits of playing chess.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Anthony Irsik, board member of the Alaska Chess Federation, Palmer Chess Club

LINKS:
Alaska Chess Federation
Palmer Chess Club Facebook

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Dave Waldron
Latest Episodes