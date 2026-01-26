Chess in the Last Frontier | Hometown, Alaska

Have you ever wanted to learn the game of chess or sharpen your skills? Last year, the Alaska Chess Federation was accepted on a national level, giving Alaska its first state chapter in more than half of a decade. It brings local chess players together, as well as represents Alaska on the national level. On this episode, host Dave Waldron speaks with a Chess Federation member from Palmer about how to get involved in the game locally, as well as the social and cognitive benefits of playing chess.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Anthony Irsik, board member of the Alaska Chess Federation, Palmer Chess Club

LINKS:

Alaska Chess Federation

Palmer Chess Club Facebook