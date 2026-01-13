Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Saving and studying the Cook Inlet Beluga whales | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:18 PM AKST
On this episode, we chat with a marine mammal specialist about our beloved Cook Inlet Belugas. We explore the science behind these endangered whales, the challenges they face and the recovery efforts happening right now—including exciting partnerships and community involvement.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Jill Seymour, Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator, marine mammal specialist

LINKS:
NOAA Beluga Whales
NOAA Beluga conservation and management
How to help

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
