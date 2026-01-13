Saving and studying the Cook Inlet Beluga whales | Hometown, Alaska
On this episode, we chat with a marine mammal specialist about our beloved Cook Inlet Belugas. We explore the science behind these endangered whales, the challenges they face and the recovery efforts happening right now—including exciting partnerships and community involvement.
HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Jill Seymour, Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator, marine mammal specialist
