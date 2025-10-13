Raising bees and harvesting honey in Alaska | Hometown, Alaska
On this episode, we’re buzzing into the world of honey bees with a local beekeeper, Dusty Finley. We learn why bees are vital to our environment, the challenges of keeping them in Alaska’s unique climate and how their honey takes on the flavor of our northern flowers. It's a sweet conversation about bees, pollination and the taste of Alaska.
Later in the show we hear Episode 2 of Alaska Public Media's "Dracula."
HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Dusty Finley, beekeeper