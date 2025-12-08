Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Homesteading, Highland cows and hugs | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:50 PM AKST
Highland cows roam the snowy homestead property of Carmelo Panucci, owner of Highland Hugs in Talkeetna.

Alaska has a rich homesteading history that stretches back to the early 1900s, when settlers came north in search of freedom, self-reliance and a new start. After World War II, the Homestead Act opened up millions of acres here, offering land to anyone willing to build a life in some of the harshest, most beautiful conditions on Earth. Though the official homestead era ended in the 1980s, the spirit of that lifestyle still lives on today in people who choose to trade convenience for connection and comfort for independence.

Our guest today is one of those modern homesteaders. Living off-grid near Talkeetna, he’s built his own home, raises his own food and in one of the most unique Alaskan experiences you’ll find, he invites visitors to come and share a hug with his herd of gentle Highland cows.

We hear about what it takes to live this kind of life, how he made it happen and why something as simple as hugging a cow can make such a deep impact.

Carmelo Panucci (right) and his son Bodie (left) stopped by the Alaska Public Media studio to discuss homesteading and their Highland cows.
Carmelo Panucci (right) and his son Bodie (left) stopped by the Alaska Public Media studio to discuss homesteading and their Highland cows.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Carmelo Panucci, Talkeetna homesteader, Highland Hugs
Bodie Panucci, second-generation Talkeetna homesteader, Highland Hugs

LINKS:
Alaska Highland Hugs
Instagram

