Capturing the music of nature | Hometown, Alaska

We’ve all heard sounds in nature that capture our ears, whether it’s a bird call, a gentle stream or a thunderstorm. But what about other sounds? What noise does a glacier make? Or the tundra? And are they musical like those bird calls, chaotic, or just plain strange? Matthew Burtner is a composer, sound artist and eco-acoustician. He discusses his work, a recent Canadian exhibition and his newest album "Profiled from Atmospheres."

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Matthew Burtner, musician, composer, eco-acoustician

LINKS:

Matthew Burtner website

Instagram

Facebook

Music