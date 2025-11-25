Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Celebrating 35 years of 'The Nutcracker' | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:13 PM AKST
"The Nutcracker" featuring the Eugene Ballet opens this weekend.

"The Nutcracker" ballet, which opens at the Performing Arts Center this weekend, has become a tradition of many Anchorage residents as a way to celebrate the beginning of Christmas season. To celebrate its 35th year, we hear from two members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, including a musician who plays the celeste (don’t worry if you don’t know what that is, you'll find out.), and from the Anchorage Concert Association. They are the group responsible for coordinating "The Nutcracker" performance that many of us get to enjoy this time of year.

SHOW INFO:
Atwood Concert Hall:
Friday, November 28, 2025 @ 2:00pm
Friday, November 28, 2025 @ 7:30pm
Saturday, November 29, 2025 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, November 29, 2025 @ 7:30pm
Sunday, November 30, 2025 @ 1:00pm
Sunday, November 30, 2025 @ 5:30pm

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Mitchell Hansen, Communications Director, Anchorage Concert Association
Kathryn Easley, Event Manager, Anchorage Concert Association
Susan Wingrove-Reed, Principal Pianist, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
Nick Cooper, Executive Director, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

LINKS:
Anchorage Concert Association
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
Eugene Ballet
Alaska Dance Theatre
TICKETS

