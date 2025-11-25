Celebrating 35 years of 'The Nutcracker' | Hometown, Alaska

"The Nutcracker" ballet, which opens at the Performing Arts Center this weekend, has become a tradition of many Anchorage residents as a way to celebrate the beginning of Christmas season. To celebrate its 35th year, we hear from two members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, including a musician who plays the celeste (don’t worry if you don’t know what that is, you'll find out.), and from the Anchorage Concert Association. They are the group responsible for coordinating "The Nutcracker" performance that many of us get to enjoy this time of year.

SHOW INFO:

Atwood Concert Hall:

Friday, November 28, 2025 @ 2:00pm

Friday, November 28, 2025 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, November 29, 2025 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, November 29, 2025 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025 @ 1:00pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025 @ 5:30pm

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Mitchell Hansen, Communications Director, Anchorage Concert Association

Kathryn Easley, Event Manager, Anchorage Concert Association

Susan Wingrove-Reed, Principal Pianist, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

Nick Cooper, Executive Director, Anchorage Symphony Orchestra

