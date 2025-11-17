The life of pie | Hometown, Alaska

It's the time of year where many of us are plotting every last morsel that we will either be cooking or simply just enjoying with our friends and family. While so much of the spotlight is given to the turkey and the side dishes, there are some of us that are biding our time, and strategically saving room in our stomachs, for dessert.

On this week's show we celebrate that final dish that so many people claim they do not have any more room for—and what is a more iconic Thanksgiving dessert than pie? We're joined by Julia O'Malley, a James Beard Award winning writer who has written for the Anchorage Daily News and also authored the book "The Whale and the Cupcake: Stories of Subsistence, Longing, and Community in Alaska."

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Julia O'Malley, food writer, journalist

LINKS:

Julia O'Malley website

Facebook

Instagram

"For this year’s holiday feast, try a vintage tart cherry pie" | Anchorage Daily News