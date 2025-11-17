Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

The life of pie | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:53 PM AKST
Award-winning food writer, Julia O'Malley, recently stopped by the Alaska Public Media studio to discuss her recent pie journey, local favorites and more.
Julia O'Malley
It's the time of year where many of us are plotting every last morsel that we will either be cooking or simply just enjoying with our friends and family. While so much of the spotlight is given to the turkey and the side dishes, there are some of us that are biding our time, and strategically saving room in our stomachs, for dessert.

On this week's show we celebrate that final dish that so many people claim they do not have any more room for—and what is a more iconic Thanksgiving dessert than pie? We're joined by Julia O'Malley, a James Beard Award winning writer who has written for the Anchorage Daily News and also authored the book "The Whale and the Cupcake: Stories of Subsistence, Longing, and Community in Alaska."

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Julia O'Malley, food writer, journalist

LINKS:
Julia O'Malley website
"For this year’s holiday feast, try a vintage tart cherry pie" | Anchorage Daily News

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
