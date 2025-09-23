Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Anchorage's concealed creatures | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:55 AM AKDT
a wolverine
A wolverine kit at the Alaska Zoo on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Picture yourself on your favorite trail in Anchorage, the scent of spruce in the air and the soft crunch of leaves beneath your boots. It seems quiet, but are you truly alone? No. Concealed critters are all around you, hidden in the trees, underbrush and in the shadows, living their wild lives just out of sight. On this episode we hear from a local biologist and ornithologist as we explore how urban wildlife thrives quietly alongside us and how to start seeing the unseen.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Cory Stantorf, biologist
Lisa Pajot, ornithologist

LINKS:
Alaska Department of Fish and Game
ADF&G Bird and Bat Boxes
Bird TLC

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
Latest Episodes