Anchorage's concealed creatures | Hometown, Alaska

Picture yourself on your favorite trail in Anchorage, the scent of spruce in the air and the soft crunch of leaves beneath your boots. It seems quiet, but are you truly alone? No. Concealed critters are all around you, hidden in the trees, underbrush and in the shadows, living their wild lives just out of sight. On this episode we hear from a local biologist and ornithologist as we explore how urban wildlife thrives quietly alongside us and how to start seeing the unseen.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:

Cory Stantorf, biologist

Lisa Pajot, ornithologist

LINKS:

Alaska Department of Fish and Game

ADF&G Bird and Bat Boxes

Bird TLC