Hometown, Alaska

Peeking behind the curtain of Anchorage's drag scene | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:16 PM AKDT
Golden Delicious shows off a rainbow dress in their "drag room" at their home on June 24, 2025
Golden Delicious shows off a rainbow dress in their "drag room" at their home on June 24, 2025

Get ready for sequins, sass and stories from the stage, because on this episode we chat with two fabulous drag queens from Anchorage about the art, joy and community of drag in Alaska. From their first heels to fundraising for nonprofits, this is a fun and glamorous peek behind the curtain of the local drag scene!

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:
Golden Delicious
Athena Nuff

LINKS:
Golden Delicous Instagram
Athena Nuff Instagram
Drag Me to the Movies

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
