Peeking behind the curtain of Anchorage's drag scene | Hometown, Alaska

Get ready for sequins, sass and stories from the stage, because on this episode we chat with two fabulous drag queens from Anchorage about the art, joy and community of drag in Alaska. From their first heels to fundraising for nonprofits, this is a fun and glamorous peek behind the curtain of the local drag scene!

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:

Golden Delicious

Athena Nuff

LINKS:

Golden Delicous Instagram

Athena Nuff Instagram

Drag Me to the Movies