Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 13, 2026
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Federal fisheries managers adopt new bycatch limits to protect Western Alaska salmon stocks. Also, a proposed budget for the state's largest school district would cut hundreds of positions, even after a funding boost from the state. And, this Valentine's Day Eve, the story of how a Petersburg couple stayed married for 75 years.
