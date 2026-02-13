Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Federal fisheries managers adopt new bycatch limits to protect Western Alaska salmon stocks. Also, a proposed budget for the state's largest school district would cut hundreds of positions, even after a funding boost from the state. And, this Valentine's Day Eve, the story of how a Petersburg couple stayed married for 75 years.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Nikolski

Samantha Watson in Kwigillingok

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.