Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 13, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:58 PM AKST
George Rice (Left) and his wife Florabelle (right) photographed in their home at Mountain View Manor’s Assisted Living facility in spring 2025.
Courtesy of Orin Pierson
/
Petersburg Pilot
George Rice and his wife Florabelle photographed in their home at Mountain View Manor’s Assisted Living facility in spring 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Federal fisheries managers adopt new bycatch limits to protect Western Alaska salmon stocks. Also, a proposed budget for the state's largest school district would cut hundreds of positions, even after a funding boost from the state. And, this Valentine's Day Eve, the story of how a Petersburg couple stayed married for 75 years.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Nikolski
Samantha Watson in Kwigillingok
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
