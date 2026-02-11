Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Carney delivers the State of the Judiciary address on Feb. 12, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska's Supreme Court chief justice says there's been progress to reduce case backlogs, and rising costs have lawmakers considering sending prisoners out of state.

Plus, Yukon Quest mushers endure frigid trail conditions on day four of this year's race.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
and Shelby Herbert in Fort Yukon

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes