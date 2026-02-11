Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Alaska's Supreme Court chief justice says there's been progress to reduce case backlogs, and rising costs have lawmakers considering sending prisoners out of state.
Plus, Yukon Quest mushers endure frigid trail conditions on day four of this year's race.
