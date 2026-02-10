Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:14 PM AKST
Lisa Murkowski at the 2022 Arctic Encounters symposium in Anchorage. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends a federal program heavily used by Alaska Native Corporations, and residents who stayed behind in Kwigillingok contemplate the future of home.

Plus, with Valentine's Day around the corner, how can Alaskans increase their chances of finding love?

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Hope McKenney in Sitka
and Patrick Gilchrist in Circle City.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
