Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends a federal program heavily used by Alaska Native Corporations, and residents who stayed behind in Kwigillingok contemplate the future of home.
Plus, with Valentine's Day around the corner, how can Alaskans increase their chances of finding love?
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Hope McKenney in Sitka
and Patrick Gilchrist in Circle City.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.