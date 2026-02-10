Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends a federal program heavily used by Alaska Native Corporations, and residents who stayed behind in Kwigillingok contemplate the future of home.

Plus, with Valentine's Day around the corner, how can Alaskans increase their chances of finding love?

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Hope McKenney in Sitka

and Patrick Gilchrist in Circle City.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.