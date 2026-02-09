Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 9, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 9, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Gov. Dunleavy's proposed sales tax takes heat from state lawmakers and the public, and Kipnuk residents vote whether to relocate.

Plus, using Tongass timber for a local schools project in Sitka.

Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau,
Alena Naiden in Anchorage,
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
and Hope McKenney in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
