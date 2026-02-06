Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaskans weigh in on a controversial proposal to reform federal subsistence rules, and a state endorsement of a proposed charter school in Fairbanks draws some local pushback.

Plus, mushers hit the trail for this year's Yukon Quest.

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai,

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Simon Lopez in Homer

and Clarise Larson in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.