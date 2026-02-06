Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 6, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:11 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
a drift net
Alaska Public Media

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaskans weigh in on a controversial proposal to reform federal subsistence rules, and a state endorsement of a proposed charter school in Fairbanks draws some local pushback.

Plus, mushers hit the trail for this year's Yukon Quest.

Reports tonight from:
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai,
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Simon Lopez in Homer
and Clarise Larson in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes