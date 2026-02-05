Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

A wrongful death lawsuit is filed over last year's fatal Bering Air plane crash, and budget crunchers weigh in on Gov. Dunleavy's plan to fix the state's fiscal problem.

Plus, a preview and personal anecdotes from Olympians with Alaska connections.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

and Nat Herz in Italy.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.