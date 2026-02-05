Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
A wrongful death lawsuit is filed over last year's fatal Bering Air plane crash, and budget crunchers weigh in on Gov. Dunleavy's plan to fix the state's fiscal problem.
Plus, a preview and personal anecdotes from Olympians with Alaska connections.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Nat Herz in Italy.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.