Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
A third Democrat joins a crowded race to be Alaska's next governor, and an effort to remove one of the state's most prolific murderers from a veterans cemetery in Sitka.
Plus, the colorful backstory behind the Nome National Forest.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
and Ben Townsend in Nome.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.