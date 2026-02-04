Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A third Democrat joins a crowded race to be Alaska's next governor, and an effort to remove one of the state's most prolific murderers from a veterans cemetery in Sitka.

Plus, the colorful backstory behind the Nome National Forest.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

and Ben Townsend in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.