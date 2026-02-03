Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents from the village of Kipnuk contemplate whether to rebuild or relocate after last fall's devastating storm, and the construction industry sounds the alarm over missing federal matching funds for transportation projects.

Plus, scientists at Poker Flat outside Fairbanks launch rockets at the aurora.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

and Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.