alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKST
A sheen covers water pooled in puddles on the tundra in Kipnuk, Alaska on Oct. 19, 2025.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
A sheen covers water pooled in puddles on the tundra in Kipnuk, Alaska on Oct. 19, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents from the village of Kipnuk contemplate whether to rebuild or relocate after last fall's devastating storm, and the construction industry sounds the alarm over missing federal matching funds for transportation projects.

Plus, scientists at Poker Flat outside Fairbanks launch rockets at the aurora.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
