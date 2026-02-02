Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 2, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:52 PM AKST
The side of a yellow school bus that says "Anchorage School District"
An Anchorage School District bus at the ASD Transportation Center at the intersection of Tudor Road and Elmore Road on Aug. 2, 2023. (Tim Rockey / Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Millions of dollars have already poured into Alaska's U.S. Senate race, and Anchorage School District officials weigh hundreds of layoffs to meet a massive budget shortfall.

Plus, new public art is coming to downtown Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Hope McKenney in Sitka
and Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
