Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 2, 2026
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Millions of dollars have already poured into Alaska's U.S. Senate race, and Anchorage School District officials weigh hundreds of layoffs to meet a massive budget shortfall.
Plus, new public art is coming to downtown Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Hope McKenney in Sitka
and Jamie Diep in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.