Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers expect a messy session this year as legislators grapple with the state's fiscal future. Plus, political analysts weigh in on whether Mary Peltola can unseat Sen. Dan Sullivan. And, the Wrangell School District is getting a new totem pole made by local artists.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,

Evan Erickson in Bethel,

Davis Hovey in Kodiak,

and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.