Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 15, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:49 PM AKST
a hospital
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regional Hospital in Bethel.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Officials are discussing how to use an influx of federal rural healthcare funds. Plus, two new pilot programs seek to lower overdose deaths with a medication that reduces withdrawal symptoms. And, an Indigenous-focused domestic violence helpline is working to expand in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra, Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing by Madilyn Rose.

