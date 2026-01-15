Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Officials are discussing how to use an influx of federal rural healthcare funds. Plus, two new pilot programs seek to lower overdose deaths with a medication that reduces withdrawal symptoms. And, an Indigenous-focused domestic violence helpline is working to expand in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Rachel Cassandra, Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing by Madilyn Rose.