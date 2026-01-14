Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Behind Anchorage's 45 outdoor deaths last year are commonalities, as well as personal stories. Plus, avalanche danger in Juneau forced the city's emergency warming shelter to move three times in two days. And, students in Anchorage new to the US are stepping out of their comfort zone and onto a pair of skis.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.