Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKST
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Behind Anchorage's 45 outdoor deaths last year are commonalities, as well as personal stories. Plus, avalanche danger in Juneau forced the city's emergency warming shelter to move three times in two days. And, students in Anchorage new to the US are stepping out of their comfort zone and onto a pair of skis.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
