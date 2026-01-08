Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 8, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:42 PM AKST
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska's Senators weigh in on President Trump's talk of seizing Greenland. Plus, lawmakers want to know why the Department of Transportation canceled millions in Anchorage transportation projects. And, the restoration of Alaska's last steam engine culminates in firing its boiler.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Clarise Larson, Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
