Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

What the President's push for oil companies to invest in Venezuela could mean for Alaska. Plus, some Alaska Airlines fliers got sticker shock last week after issues with their loyalty program. And, a missing dog in Girdwood was rescued after nearly two weeks in the wild.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Jill Fratis and Ava White in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

Samantha Watson and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.