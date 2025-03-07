Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 7, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Permanent Fund managers sound the alarm over the fund's future. Also, state leaders applaud President Trump's spotlighting of the Alaska LNG project. And, rural Alaska educators say the state's lack of infrastructure support is creating a crisis.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Chris Klint and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Galena.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.