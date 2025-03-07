Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 7, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKST
A coastal industrial facility at sunset
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
The sun sets behind Marathon Petroleum Corportation's Kenai LNG Terminal on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 in Nikiski, Alaska. The former LNG export terminal is near one end of the proposed $44 billion Alaska LNG Project.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Permanent Fund managers sound the alarm over the fund's future. Also, state leaders applaud President Trump's spotlighting of the Alaska LNG project. And, rural Alaska educators say the state's lack of infrastructure support is creating a crisis.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Chris Klint and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Galena.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
