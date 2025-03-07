Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Permanent Fund managers sound the alarm over the fund's future. Also, state leaders applaud President Trump's spotlighting of the Alaska LNG project. And, rural Alaska educators say the state's lack of infrastructure support is creating a crisis.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Chris Klint and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Shelby Herbert in Galena.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.