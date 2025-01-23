Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A conservation group plans to fight Trump's executive order aimed at rolling back protections in the Tongass National Forest. Plus, the Eklutna tribe opens a controversial casino on tribal land north of Anchorage. And, a Southeast newspaper owner aims to support other small news agencies across Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.