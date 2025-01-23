Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 23, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A conservation group plans to fight Trump's executive order aimed at rolling back protections in the Tongass National Forest. Plus, the Eklutna tribe opens a controversial casino on tribal land north of Anchorage. And, a Southeast newspaper owner aims to support other small news agencies across Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.