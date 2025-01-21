Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska's Congressional delegation cheers President Trump's action to boost energy production in the state. Plus, Alaska lawmakers gavel in for the first day of the legislative session. And, Northwest Arctic residents honor Iñupiaq healer Della Keats.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Meredith Redick in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Theo Greenly in St. Paul
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.