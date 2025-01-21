Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's Congressional delegation cheers President Trump's action to boost energy production in the state. Plus, Alaska lawmakers gavel in for the first day of the legislative session. And, Northwest Arctic residents honor Iñupiaq healer Della Keats.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

Theo Greenly in St. Paul

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.