Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Citizen-scientists in the Aleutians play a crucial role in documenting the largest die-off of a single species ever recorded. Plus, sea ice forming later in Kotzebue Sound impacts travel in the Northwest Arctic. And, a Bethel Librarian receives a national award.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Kanesia McGlashan-Price and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.