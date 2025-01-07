Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKST
Caribou graze on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, with snowcapped peaks of the Brooks Range as a backdrop. (USFWS)
Caribou graze on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, with the Brooks Range as a backdrop. (USFWS)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Citizen-scientists in the Aleutians play a crucial role in documenting the largest die-off of a single species ever recorded. Plus, sea ice forming later in Kotzebue Sound impacts travel in the Northwest Arctic. And, a Bethel Librarian receives a national award.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Kanesia McGlashan-Price and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
