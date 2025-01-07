Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Citizen-scientists in the Aleutians play a crucial role in documenting the largest die-off of a single species ever recorded. Plus, sea ice forming later in Kotzebue Sound impacts travel in the Northwest Arctic. And, a Bethel Librarian receives a national award.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Kanesia McGlashan-Price and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.