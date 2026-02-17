Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
AEDC Keynote: Education with purpose and employment with passion | Addressing Alaskans

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:54 AM AKST
This episode comes from the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2026 economic forecast luncheon. City business leaders gathered to hear reports on key economic sectors in Anchorage and what that means for the future.

The keynote speaker was author and CEO Mark C. Purna, who gave the talk "Education with Purpose & Employment with Passion." His work is described as finding strategies through education, employment and economic development to help younger generations find their way to success.

This event was recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage on January 28th, 2026 and was edited for broadcast.

LINKS:
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Mark C. Purna website

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
