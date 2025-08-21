Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
addressing alaskans logo
Addressing Alaskans

2025 Anchorage Economic Summit | Addressing Alaskans

By Ammon Swenson
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM AKDT
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

This episode features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2025 Anchorage Economic Summit. We hear findings of AEDC’s annual Business Confidence Index survey, and learn about Anchorage’s job market, unemployment trends and consumer confidence.

We also hear from the AEDC Board Chair discussing the organization’s recent work and from Mayor Suzanne LaFrance with an update about the city.

Closing out the show is an interview with Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who was the keynote speaker for the event.

This was recorded on August 6th at the Dena’ina Center and was edited for broadcast.

LINKS:
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
AEDC research and reports

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
