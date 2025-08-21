2025 Anchorage Economic Summit | Addressing Alaskans

This episode features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2025 Anchorage Economic Summit. We hear findings of AEDC’s annual Business Confidence Index survey, and learn about Anchorage’s job market, unemployment trends and consumer confidence.

We also hear from the AEDC Board Chair discussing the organization’s recent work and from Mayor Suzanne LaFrance with an update about the city.

Closing out the show is an interview with Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who was the keynote speaker for the event.

This was recorded on August 6th at the Dena’ina Center and was edited for broadcast.

