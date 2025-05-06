ATVs driven on public roadways must be street-legal, troopers say

It’s springtime, and Alaskans are breaking out their all-terrain vehicles and hitting the trails. But Alaska State Troopers say a lot of those ATVs also are being driven on public roads. So they’re reminding those drivers that if they ride on roads, they must obey the law.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel says they’re trying to get the message out on safe and legal use of ATVs, and motorcycles, because they’re seeing a lot of them out on roads that don’t comply with the law.

“It can only be operated on roadways that have speed limits less than 45 miles an hour,” he said. “Have to have it registered with DMV. Have to carry insurance. Has to meet all of the standards that DMV has set for those vehicles.”

Tim Ellis / KUAC Signs posted around Delta suggest ATVs and motorcycles can't be driven on public roads. But Troopers say it's allowed if those off-road vehicles comply with laws requiring them to be licensed and insured.

That’s why the agency recently issued a sharply worded news release about illegal ATV use in Delta Junction.

“If your desire to make poor decisions cannot be stifled, at least make an effort to go way out of town, away from people, children, dogs, and cars,” troopers said. “You still could be stopped and cited if you make that decision. If you choose to not stop and run, criminal charges will follow.”

McDaniel said it’s a problem that many communities around Alaska are dealing with, especially in the Interior.

“That's why the troopers out in Delta Junction pushed out that release,” he added. “Just to remind folks that there are rules for operating ATVs on the roadways, on the paved portion, the maintained portion of a roadway. Or if it's a gravel road that is publicly maintained.”

McDaniel said troopers also are on the lookout for people who are operating their ATV or motorbike unsafely. He says if they’re found to be driving under the influence, they’ll be busted. Same goes for those who try outrun or evade arrest.

“Just because you're on an ATV, side-by-side or a dirt bike, it is still illegal to fail to pull over when a law enforcement officer attempts to stop you by activating their emergency lights and sirens,” he said. “That is a crime we investigate. Troopers will actively investigate those instances, and they will refer charges to the District Attorney's office for prosecution.”

Delta City Administrator Lori Roberts calls those who operate ATVs and motorbikes “adventurists.” And she if they’re going to drive on local roads, they’ve got to be careful.

“The city of Delta encourages adventurists to wear the proper safety gear, and to always be aware of their surroundings,” she said. “And to look before they merge onto roadways.”

Roberts also advises motorists to keep an eye on those adventurists, especially those who may not be paying attention to traffic.

McDaniel says troopers know that Alaskans who live in rural areas often use ATVs and motorbikes to get around. They just want to make sure they’re doing that legally, and safely – whether on the trail or the road.

“If you're gonna be out on the trails this summer, make sure you're operating your recreational vehicles in a safe manner, so we can all enjoy the Alaska summer that's ahead of us.”

Click here for more information about licensing off-road vehicles and other requirements.