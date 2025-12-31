Extreme cold postpones Fairbanks’ popular fireworks show

Organizers have postponed Fairbanks’ annual New Year’s Eve Sparktacular fireworks show because of extreme cold.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could plunge to nearly 50 below zero Wednesday in the Fairbanks area. Forecasters are urging residents to use “extreme caution” if they plan to be outside for any New Year’s celebrations.

A news release from the University of Alaska Fairbanks says it's only the second time in the firework show’s 36-year history that the event has been postponed. Both times were due to weather.

Organizers have not yet announced a new date for the show.

The Fairbanks area remains under a cold weather advisory until early Monday. The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to stay between 40 and 50 below zero through the weekend. Forecasters warn that frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to the temperatures.