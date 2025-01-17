Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard helps rescues 2 from capsized Kodiak fishing vessel

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published January 17, 2025 at 1:02 PM AKST
The F/V Tanusha after undergoing work at Craftsmen United.
Craftsmen United
The F/V Tanusha after undergoing work at Craftsmen United.

A 58-foot fishing vessel sank near Kodiak Wednesday morning, with rescue parties finding and transporting all crew members to town for medical care.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s District 17 staff said in a statement that it received a distress signal from the F/V Tanusha just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. A nearby good Samaritan vessel, the Victory and a helicopter from Air Station Kodiak responded to the call.

The crew of the Victory reportedly found the Tanusha capsized and its two fishermen on a life raft about 23 miles southeast of Kodiak. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived later to transport the crew to emergency medical services in Kodiak, with the help of the Alaska State Trooper vessel Stimson.

Coast Guard officials said the fishermen were in stable condition, but at least one of them was experiencing signs of hypothermia and a head injury.

Those two crewmembers were the only ones onboard the Tanusha at the time but it’s unknown if they were actively fishing or not.

Tanner crab season opened in the Kodiak District at noon Wednesday, just a couple hours after the fishing vessel’s distress signal was received.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Streyle, a Communications Unit Controller at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska, said that the vessel’s EPIRB was key in rescuing the crew.

“In this case, it was our only notification that the crew of Tanusha needed assistance. This highlights the importance of mariners maintaining safety gear aboard their vessels,” Streyle said in the statement.

According to National Weather Service data, there were no gale warnings or small craft advisories in effect around the area Wednesday morning.
Public Safety
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey is a news reporter at KNOM - Nome. Hovey was born and raised in Virginia. He spent most of his childhood in Greene County 20 minutes outside of Charlottesville where University of Virginia is located. Hovis was drawn in by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome Alaska. Hovis went to Syracuse University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Broadcast Digital Journalism.
See stories by Davis Hovey