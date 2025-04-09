New Coast Guard cutter commissioned in Kodiak

The first of three new U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters to be homeported in Kodiak is officially ready for duty, after its commissioning ceremony there last week.

Dozens of Coast Guardsmen and civilians dressed in blue military suits, blazers and dresses filled rows of temporary seating Thursday inside Air Station Kodiak's main hangar.

The official commissioning of the cutter John Witherspoon included speeches from Coast Guard top brass including Rear Adm. Megan Dean, the commander of the 17th District. The commanding officer of the cutter, Lt. Cmdr. Michael "Adam" Young, also spoke.

John Witherspoon, the cutter's namesake, was the first African American to command a medium endurance cutter, as well as the first to command both afloat and ashore units. His officers often called him "Papa Spoon" and many of them were affectionately referred to as his "Teaspoons."

"Captain Witherspoon lived by a simple yet powerful mantra: Learn, Think, Then Act," Dean said. "These words serve as a guiding principle, reminding us each that thoughtful leadership, critical thinking and decisive action are the cornerstone of excellence."

Brian Venua / KMXT / KMXT Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of Alaska's 17th District, gives a speech from the podium with John Witherspoon's daughter, Regina Nash, behind her.

The John Witherspoon first arrived in Kodiak in January after traveling more than 7,000 nautical miles from Key West, Florida and has been maneuvering in nearby bays while the crew gets familiar with the vessel, before it is deployed for its first mission.

The commissioning means the Witherspoon is now ready for active service. Charles "Skip" Bowen, a retired master chief of the Coast Guard who is now vice president of government relations for Witherspoon builder Bollinger Shipyards, highlighted the cutter's advanced technology and armaments. The vessel carries a 25mm autocannon, as well as four .50-caliber machine guns.

Brian Venua / KMXT / KMXT The cutter's new crew poses for group photos with John Witherspoon's family.

Regina Nash, Witherspoon's daughter, was one of a few family members in attendance for the ceremony, and was named as the vessel's sponsor. Her and her son Eric were presented with a framed photo of her father John alongside the cutter.

She said her father included the Coast Guard as part of his family. John G. Witherspoon passed away in 1994 at age of 54.

"Everybody here on the Coast Guard base, and everybody who put this whole thing together, have treated me like royalty," she said. "And like they always say, and if you talk to any Coast Guard person, it's family. This is a big family and I'm proud to be part of it and it's an honor to be here."

Brian Venua / KMXT / KMXT A Coast Guardsman's son watches his father stand during the commissioning.

This cutter is the first of three to be homeported in Kodiak, replacing 110-foot Island-class patrol boats like the Naushon that was decommissioned last month in Homer. Each Sentinel-class vessel is named after individuals Coast Guard leadership deem exemplary Guardsmen and heroes.

As part of the ceremony, Witherspoon's nephew, Troy Patterson presented the "long glass" telescope to the roughly 25-member crew, which signifies the officer of the deck's authority on the ship and helps set up the vessel's first watch.

The commissioning ceremony concluded with another Coast Guard tradition – raising the colors.

Brian Venua / KMXT / KMXT The Witherspoon's crew displays several flags on a blustery Kodiak day.

Lt. j.g. Katelynn Lane, the John Witherspoon's executive officer, says the operational schedule hasn't been determined yet but the cutter will be patrolling around the Gulf of Alaska, Bering Sea-Aleutians and potentially Cook Inlet.

"And we know that our (area of responsibility) expands or it shrinks just based off of fisheries, even," Lane said. "We want to be localized in an area where we are supporting the fishermen as best as we can. And so it definitely is an ever changing sort of area of operations."

The Witherspoon will be focused on fisheries, drug and migrant interdiction, national defense and search and rescue according to Coast Guard leadership.

The John Witherspoon is 154 feet in length, can travel at a speed of more than 28 knots and has the capacity to remain at sea for longer periods of time than the decommissioned Island-class patrol boats. The cutter is set to begin operations in the coming weeks.

