Keeping safe during Summer adventures | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:33 AM AKDT
Two people hike up a ridge with two lakes visible below.
Hikers ascend a ridge near Hope, Alaska. (Annie Feidt/Alaska Public Media)

Summer is here in Alaska. The days are longer, the snow is melting and the weather is at least a little warmer. That means Alaskans are spending a lot of time outside, hiking, biking, boating and hunting, just to name a few activities. Whatever your Summer adventure is, there’s always the chance that something can go wrong. So what can you do to keep yourself safe? We gathered your best advice and talked with outdoor safety experts to hear their tips on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST: Annie Fiedt

GUESTS:

