How Eric Swalwell's fall was brought on by a network of women who organized online

Updated April 16, 2026 at 3:21 AM AKDT

When Annika Albrecht realized that Eric Swalwell was emerging as the front runner in a crowded race for California governor, a sinking feeling set in. The seven-term House Democrat was on track to potentially become the next leader of the most populous state in the country. The same man, Albrecht alleges, who had sexually harassed her six years ago.

"My whole body felt physically sick and I remember my head rushed, and I just was like, oh, my gosh," Albrecht recalled in an interview. "I just felt like I had to do everything I could to just hold one man accountable."

Albrecht, a 28-year-old Democratic strategist, decided to share her story with her friend Cheyenne Hunt, an attorney and progressive content creator. She asked Hunt if she would be open to making a video about Swalwell and his behavior towards women.

On March 31, Hunt posted that video to Instagram.

"The Democratic candidate currently leading the California governor's race has a known history of being predatory towards women," she said in the post. "And while it may be seen as politically expedient to sweep this under the rug, it is the wrong thing to do and we know it."

NPR has not independently verified the allegations against Swalwell, and the California Democrat has adamantly denied them. In a statement on Tuesday, a lawyer for Swalwell called the accusations against him "false, fabricated and deeply offensive."

Hunt's post spread with lightning speed online, opening the floodgates for other women to share their stories. Hunt says these accounts ranged from allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Swalwell to accusations of rape.

Within days, this online conversation captured the attention of major news organizations. On Friday, some of the most serious allegations against Swalwell were published by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN. Two days later, Swalwell dropped out of the California governor's race. A day after that, he resigned from Congress.

Heather Diehl / Getty Images / Getty Images A name plate hangs outside the office of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., in Cannon House Office Building on April 14. Swalwell announced Monday that he would resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him.

Roughly 10 years after the #MeToo movement reshaped the conversation around sexual assault, Swalwell's fall serves as a reminder of the power imbalances that many women still see at play in one of the most consequential workplaces in the nation – the halls of Congress. And while many of Swalwell's accusers acknowledge the strides that have been made in holding powerful figures accountable, they say his resignation would not have been possible had they not gone outside normal avenues for reporting misconduct and forming an online community for themselves.

"It was really three girls in a group chat that were figuring out how we were going to bring this story forward, consolidate a group of women together, and get their story told the right way," said Hunt, explaining how she and Albrecht teamed up with Arielle Fodor, another creator who had also been posting and receiving messages about Swalwell.

"It reached a breaking point"

Albrecht's experience with Swalwell dates back to a college field trip in 2019 to Washington, D.C., where she and a small group of students met with the then-congressman.

Albrecht says that after their meeting, Swalwell suggested they all start a group chat to stay in touch.

"He asked to create that group chat so that he could use us as a resource in the future. If you ever wanted to talk to more young voters or young people that care about, you know, the issues," she said.

Soon after, the tone of the conversation began to shift. Albrecht said that early on, Swalwell offered to give her career advice, but then later added her on Snapchat, and started sending her inappropriate messages.

"It reached a breaking point where he invited me to a hotel and kept pressuring me to go," she said. "I never responded ever again. I just feel so, so lucky that I didn't go to that hotel."

NPR is not able to view the messages, because messages on Snapchat automatically delete once they are opened. But other women have come forward to describe similar stories about Swalwell, and at least two women have accused him of assaulting them after inviting them to a hotel room.

That includes Lonna Drewes, who at a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, said that in 2018 Swalwell drugged her and then sexually assaulted her in a West Hollywood hotel. Swalwell's attorney did not directly address Drewes' allegations in a statement issued Tuesday, but said he would "fight these despicable and baseless accusations with the same tenacity, courage, and conviction that has defined the Congressman's public service."

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Lonna Drewes reacts during a press conference Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she shared allegations of sexual assault against Eric Swalwell.

A reckoning on Capitol Hill

In the wake of the Swalwell allegations, leaders in Congress have acknowledged that more can be done to better protect the more than 10,000 staff members who work on Capitol Hill.

In addition to Swalwell's resignation this week, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, also resigned, after admitting to a sexual relationship with a staffer who later died by suicide.

"There are better ways of ensuring that people in vulnerable situations … have access to a way in which they can get recourse and relief, for sure," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday. "And if there is a better way to do that, I'm certainly open to it."

"We have to be vigilant, vigilant, vigilant against any kind of harassment, whether it be sexual or in any other way," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The back-to-back resignations have added new urgency to a long-running conversation in Congress about the conduct of members, and an atmosphere where "open secrets" can persist about behavior that wouldn't be tolerated in other professional contexts.

"They turn their eyes away. They feel no responsibility to call out that behavior. And since it's only rumor -- they can't actually prove it -- everyone sort of minds their own business because it's convenient to mind your own business," said Jackie Speier, who represented California's 14th district in Congress from 2008 until 2023, in an interview with All Things Considered. "And it's not until there's an ethics investigation – and, you know, to get an ethics investigation is typically something that takes a long period of time."

Before leaving Congress, Speier pushed for reforms to increase accountability. The House now requires members to attend annual trainings on sexual harassment and discrimination, and the chamber also passed legislation to speed the process for handling harassment complaints. The House Code of Conduct also forbids members from having sexual relationships with staff.

Still, Hunt believes there is more that needs to be done.

"I think we had a MeToo movement, and then we had the backlash and the backsliding that came from that. I think that it's clear that we need to put another stake in the ground now and that the next generation of women is going to have to take up this fight," she said.

That includes addressing what she described as a toxic power imbalance in Congress that is "ripe for exploitation."

"It makes it incredibly hard to speak up and speak out in a unique way," she said. "I think that what we have done is hopefully kind of blown the door open a little bit to make it clear that we don't have to put up with this."

Jason Breslow contributed reporting

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