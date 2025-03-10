Anchorage senator proposes ‘homeless bill of rights’ for Alaskans

Over the past two years, nearly 100 homeless Alaskans died on the streets of Anchorage.

Last week, Anchorage Democratic Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson introduced legislation that seeks to codify the rights of homeless Alaskans, including the right to take shelter in a public place as long as doing so doesn’t obstruct traffic.

“(My bill) doesn’t say ‘homeless bill of rights,’ but that’s what it’s basically about,” Gray-Jackson said by phone on Friday.

“What the bill would do is ensure that individuals experiencing homelessness are not denied access to essential services such as medical care, clean and safe living conditions, and equal opportunities for employment” just because they’re homeless, she said.

Last year, a former homeless man-turned-advocate named TJ Beers traveled to the Alaska Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a “homeless bill of rights” in order to keep homeless Alaskans from being unnecessarily harassed by civil authorities.

Rhode Island, Connecticut and Illinois have already enacted laws affirming that homeless residents have equal rights to housing, medical care, movement and private property.

Last year, Gray-Jackson said, she wasn’t in a position to answer Beers’ request, but this year, she could make it happen.

“When I tell somebody I’m going to do something, I keep my word,” she said.

Gray-Jackson, a former member of the Anchorage Assembly, said that during her time in that role, she made a point to visit homeless camps “because I wanted them to know that I’m their legislator, and I represent them too.”

Anchorage’s many homeless encampments are a hot topic in the community, and the city has been in several legal disputes about whether it has the power to remove those encampments.

Gray-Jackson said she doesn’t believe her bill would stop the city from clearing camps.

She said she doesn’t agree with people who say they’re going to “solve homelessness.” Instead, she said, “what we’re going to do is mitigate homelessness and make the situation better for all.”