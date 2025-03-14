Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What cuts at NOAA could mean for Alaska | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:46 PM AKDT
We discuss what a reduction in service at NOAA could mean for Alaska.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association provides a wide variety of services. Among its missions, weather forecasts and fisheries research and management are particularly important in Alaska. Layoffs and resignations at NOAA have raised concerns over the future of the services the organization provides. On this Alaska Insight, we explore the services NOAA provides in Alaska, and discuss what a reduction in service could mean for the state.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Rick Thoman - Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the International Arctic Research Center
  • Jamie O'Connor - Deputy Executive Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council

