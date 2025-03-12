Alaska volcano’s eruption ‘likely,’ could send ash to state’s population centers within weeks

The likelihood of an Alaska volcano’s explosive eruption not far from the state’s largest city has increased, according to researchers.

Officials with the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported Wednesday morning that flights over the volcano on Friday and Tuesday detected increased gas emissions from Mount Spurr, about 80 miles west of Anchorage and the closest active volcano to Alaska’s population centers. The gas emissions show that new magma has formed under the volcano, which “indicates that an eruption is likely, but not certain, to occur within the next few weeks or months,” the researchers’ update says.

That follows months of unrest, during which the researchers detected an increase in the number of small earthquakes at Mount Spurr, starting in the spring of 2024. That caused the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise its code for Spurr to yellow , or "advisory" status, in October. In February, researchers said the earthquakes and deformation of the volcano continued, but they said at the time there were equal chances the volcano would erupt or not.

Mount Spurr remained in advisory status Wednesday, but the researchers now predict the most likely outcome of the unrest at the volcano is “one or more explosive events” that could last as long as a few hours and produce ash clouds carried for hundreds of miles. Similar eruptions occurred in 1953 and 1992, when roughly a quarter of an inch of ash fell on Southcentral communities. The 1992 eruption resulted in the Anchorage airport closing for 20 hours.

Volcanic ash is known to shut down jet engines and cause severe damage to plane exteriors, and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is one of the busiest air cargo hubs in the world. In December 1989, a KLM 747 jet flew through ash from another nearby volcano, Mount Redoubt, and the plane’s engines shut down, forcing an emergency landing in Anchorage with 231 passengers aboard.

The most immediate hazard to nearby residents from a Mount Spurr eruption would be from ashfall, which could be carried by winds, State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesman Jeremy Zidek said.

“Ash is not good for people to breathe,” Zidek said. “It’s not good for your skin. So what we want people to do during the volcanic eruption is really minimize their exposure to that ash as much as possible. Mask up if they do have to go outside.”

The ash can also impact visibility on the roads and damage vehicles, so residents should limit their driving in the event of an eruption, Zidek said. Additionally, state volcano researchers say the eruption could come with “little or no additional warning” and pose a risk to people closer to the volcano, as well as those flying above it.

Along with ash plumes, volcanoes can send hot volcanic ash, rock, and gas down their flanks.

Though the eruption has the potential to temporarily impact air travel, Zidek said he doesn’t anticipate widespread impacts.

“While we need to be mindful of it and take steps to prevent breathing it, we don't anticipate we're going to see widespread power outages (or) our water supplies being contaminated,” Zidek said. “We don't anticipate that air travel will be canceled for weeks.”