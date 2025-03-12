‘Schools have been waiting’: Alaska House passes public school funding boost

The Alaska House of Representatives narrowly approved a bill Wednesday that would substantially increase funding for public schools on a long-term basis for the first time in nearly a decade, passing the high-priority bill on a 24-16 vote.

House Bill 69 would increase the basic input into the state’s public school funding formula, the base student allocation, by $1,000. Lawmakers estimate it will raise public education spending roughly $275 million next school year.

“This bill is a wonderful compromise,” said Rep. Rebecca Himschoot, I-Sitka, who sponsored the bill on behalf of the bipartisan majority caucus. “Schools have been waiting. They have cut the fat, they have cut the flesh, and we are now cutting into the bone of our education system. It is time to act, and this bill provides that opportunity.”

Boosting education funding was a key campaign issue for members of the Democrat-heavy majority caucus. Parents, teachers, students and community leaders have pleaded with lawmakers to increase school funding for years.

But Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said on numerous occasions he would not support a bill that raised education funding without policy changes aimed at boosting student achievement.

Majority lawmakers added a number of education policy changes to the bill after negotiations with the governor’s staff. Most notably, lawmakers added a reading-focused incentive program.

Republicans’ opposition to the bill concentrated on a few key areas. Some objected to what they saw as an inadequate public process. Others said they were concerned the state couldn’t afford the price tag, and that the state’s budget crunch could result in a tradeoff between education funding and Alaskans’ Permanent Fund dividends. Many also said they weren’t satisfied with the policy changes added to the bill.

“I fully support adequate funding for education in Alaska, but funding alone, without meaningful reform, is insufficient,” Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, said.

The bill passed with every member of the 21-member bipartisan majority caucus in support, plus three minority Republicans: Rep. Justin Ruffridge, R-Soldotna, Rep. Jeremy Bynum, R-Ketchikan, and Rep. Julie Coulombe, R-Anchorage.

“Many of us in this room recognize the need in our school system for additional resources,” Ruffridge said.

But, he added: “The people of Alaska have not had an opportunity to say anything to this bill, with the exception of that they would like an increase to the BSA.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.