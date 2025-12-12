Every Little Bit: Celebrating Alaska’s Quiet Heroes

To continue telling the inspiring stories of our fellow Alaskans, Alaska Public Media launched a new series called Every Little Bit earlier this year. The team behind our Emmy Award–winning web series Indie Alaska brings the same storytelling spirit to this new project, which recognizes people who go above and beyond to strengthen our community in Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska.

Every Little Bit was created in response to our audience's want for more “good news” in a regular feature and to show “doing good” as civic engagement. Good civic engagement can reduce polarization and bridge divides - all key to a healthy community.

Every Little Bit unfolds in three parts within its first season, with five short stories in each. Part 1 premiered this summer, Part 2 aired this fall, and Part 3 will debut in spring 2026. Though each story is under three minutes long, their impact will stick with you long after you press play. Part 2 episodes include:

Larry Monsma, Team Orange

Larry Monsma and his team of volunteers help remove thousands of pounds of trash from Anchorage’s waterways every year.

Derrick Moore, Hardaway Learning

Derrick Moore has been using his recovery to help teens and youth navigate coming into adulthood by offering presentations and encouragement to seek help when they need it.

Katy Arvidson, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA

Katy Arvidson uses her title as Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA to provide mental health advocacy for people with disabilities.

Debbie Sis, The Listening Post

As a volunteer with The Listening Post, Debbie Sis offers a compassionate, non-judgmental ear for anyone to share their stories.

Saleh Soddy, youth advocate

High-school student Saleh Soddy helps organize events that educate, uplift, and unite local youth while balancing the demands of school and everyday life.

You can watch Every Little Bit stories on the Alaska Public Media YouTube channel or right here on our website, the PBS app or over broadcast on KAKM and KSKA.