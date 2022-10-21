Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution

This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Matt Peterson – Of Counsel at Clapp, Peterson, Tiemessen, Thorsness LLC
Vicki Clark – Executive Director, Trustees for Alaska
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).
Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.