Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution

Once a decade, Alaskans must vote on whether to hold a Constitutional Convention to change to state’s founding document. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Matt Peterson – Of Counsel at Clapp, Peterson, Tiemessen, Thorsness LLC

Vicki Clark – Executive Director, Trustees for Alaska

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.