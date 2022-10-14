Talk of Alaska: The Constitutional Convention Debate

Moderator, Lori Townsend, is joined by reporters from Alaska Public Media, ADN, and Alaska Beacon to hear from both sides of the Constitutional Convention Ballot Question during a live debate hosted at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Pro Side – Bob Bird, Alaska Independence Party Chair and Loren Leman, former Lt Governor

Con Side – Matt Shuckerow, Fathom Strategic Communications and Joelle Hall, Alaska AFL-CIO President

Reporter Panel – Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media, Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Beacon, and Tom Hewitt, Anchorage Daily News

