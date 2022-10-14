Talk of Alaska: The Constitutional Convention Debate

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
Moderators and debaters sit opposite each other on a stage.
Moderator, Lori Townsend, is joined by reporters from Alaska Public Media, ADN, and Alaska Beacon to hear from both sides of the Constitutional Convention Ballot Question during a live debate hosted at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Every 10 years, Alaskans vote on whether or not to hold a constitutional convention. The state constitution has been amended many times, but Alaskans have always voted down a second convention in the past. This year there are active campaigns on both sides and on a special edition of Talk of Alaska, we’ll air a recent debate that was held in Anchorage on the pros and cons of reopening the entire constitution to potential change.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Pro Side – Bob Bird, Alaska Independence Party Chair and Loren Leman, former Lt Governor

Con Side – Matt Shuckerow, Fathom Strategic Communications and Joelle Hall, Alaska AFL-CIO President

Reporter Panel – Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media, Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Beacon, and Tom Hewitt, Anchorage Daily News

NOTE This week’s program is a prerecording of a live discussion held on location in Talkeetna. We will not be taking listener calls and emails during this show.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

What you need to know about the constitutional convention question

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media.

