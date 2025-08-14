The Anchorage Weekender: The Alaska State Fair, so many concerts and 8 more local events

Alaska’s summer may be coming to a close, but not before ending with its traditional bang in Palmer.

This edition of The Anchorage Weekender includes the Alaska State Fair’s opening weekend, a pedal-powered tour through local Cold War history and eight more can’t-miss events.

1. Alaska State Fair

The Alaska State Fair in Palmer kicks off on Friday!

It’s two weeks of festivities, food and fun, including concerts , animals, carnival rides, massive vegetables, a demolition derby and much more.

You can buy your tickets online. Thursday is the deadline to get discounted tickets and passes and Circle K gas stations also have limited numbers of Buddy Day coupons, which can be presented at the fair Monday for two-for-one admissions and rides.

Patience Frederiksen A Buddy Day coupon for the 2025 Alaska State Fair, available from Circle K gas stations.

This weekend’s fair concert line-up includes Medium Build , and the sold-out Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Weird Al Yankovic.

2. Ride a bike into Kincaid Park’s Cold War history

The Anchorage Museum is hosting a free bike tour at Kincaid Park Thursday night, focused on the area’s former role in defending Anchorage if the Cold War ever went hot.

Cyclists will convene at the Kincaid Chalet at 5 p.m., half-an-hour before the tour is set to start rain or shine.

3. The Damn Quails plays Koots as a fair pregame

Americana and Red Dirt band The Damn Quails will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday for a free show at Chilkoot Charlie’s in Spenard. The three-man group, originally from Norman, Okla., will also stop by the Flamingo Lounge in Seward on Friday before visiting the State Fair at noon Saturday.

4. Get a downtown start to your weekend at the Anchorage Summer Night Market

There’s about a month left this year for the Anchorage Summer Night Market, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at Town Square Park through Sept. 5. The weekly event brings together artists, food trucks, makers and music, with a kids’ zone of Alaska Children’s Museum-sponsored activities featuring face painting, jugglers and more.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media. A sign welcomes visitors to Anchorage Town Square Park on Tuesday afternoon, May 13, 2025.

5. Farmers markets find their summer groove across Anchorage

The sun hasn’t yet set on the city’s outdoor farmers’ markets. The Anchorage Market and Festival continues through Sept. 7 at 225 E St. downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

There’s also the South Anchorage Farmers Market at the Kelly Create Ice Center and the Anchorage Farmers Market at 15th Avenue and Cordova Street both open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through at least late September. The Muldoon Farmers Market, at Chanshtnu Muldoon Park, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through late September.

6. Help make Ship Creek shipshape during its fall cleanup

Ship Creek fishing store The Bait Shack has joined Port of Anchorage shipper Matson Alaska to host twice-annual cleanup events along the creek. The fall gathering starts at the shack, at 212 W. Whitney Rd., at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Participants are urged to dress in layers for cooler temperatures along the creek, bring rubber boots or waders, and wear latex/nitrile gloves for creek work or orange/yellow safety vests for nearby road cleanups. Stick around after the work is done at 12:30 p.m. for giveaways from the event’s numerous sponsors.

7. Get your kids new kicks at the Kids Clothing Swap

Local nonprofit The Workshop is hosting the second and final day of its Kids Clothing Swap on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., in Suite 11 of the strip mall at 1120 Huffman Rd. Anybody can drop off or take children’s clothing, shoes, backpacks or winter gear at the event, with items in sizes 2T to 16. Remaining clothes will be donated to groups like FashionPact and AWAIC to benefit families in need.

A wolverine peeks out from a denning area at the Alaska Zoo. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

8. Let your kids’ inner animals out at the Alaska Zoo’s Summer Family Fun Day

The Alaska Zoo, at 4731 O’Malley Rd., is hosting its last Summer Family Fun Day of the season from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Standard zoo admissions are required for the ConocoPhillips Alaska-sponsored event, which includes activities, booths, food trucks, music, a petting zoo and more. A 3 p.m. costume contest features the day’s theme, “Pollinator Party.”

9. Get your steps in at the Anchorage RunFest Half Marathon

Conquer the most popular event of the annual Anchorage RunFest: its 13.1-mile half marathon, starting at Anchorage Towne Square at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Runners join the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, before veering east at Westchester Lagoon and following the Chester Creek Trail to a turnaround near East High School. Register at Anchorage RunFest . Fees start at $100, with runners required to cross the finish line by 3:30 p.m. Sunday to count as official finishers.

10. Free Sunday shows: Blackwater Railroad Co., Up A Mountain and the John Budnik Band

Sunday night will see a series of benefit concerts, as Seward-based band Blackwater Railroad Co. plays a free event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kaladi Brothers Coffee location at 1340 W. Northern Lights Blvd. The concert is a benefit for KUUĠAQ, which backs initiatives to increase “the physical and mental wellness of Alaska’s Indigenous people.”

In Girdwood, rock and psych-jam group Up A Mountain is playing the Raw Market Company at 148 Holmgren Place at 5 p.m. All alcohol proceeds from the outdoor show will go to support the Girdwood Farmers Market.

Starting a bit later on Sunday, Palmer’s John Budnik Band will be playing a free 6 p.m. set at 49th State Brewing at 717 W. 3rd Ave. in downtown Anchorage.