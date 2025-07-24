The Anchorage Weekender: A 'Coho Rodeo,' kids drag racing and 7 more local events

July is winding down, but summer events aren’t.

In this Anchorage Weekender, we’ve rounded up nine ways for you to make the most of your weekend.

1. Cheese and Crackers Ride

Join Trek Bicycle Store for their Cheese and Crackers ride on Thursday. The multi-mile mountain bike ride to Green Lake on Powerline Pass is open to all ability levels.

Participants will meet at the Glen Alps Trailhead at 6:30 p.m. and return around 9 p.m.

2. Hope Social Club

If you’re looking to groove to live tunes, Hope Social Club will bring them to Valley of the Moon Park on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The free event is part of the Anchorage Concert Associations 2025 Summer Concert Series . There will also be a few food trucks to fuel the fun.

3. Mountain View Street Fair

Bring the entire family out to the annual Mountain View Street Fair on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The free event at William B. Lyons Park will have cultural entertainment, a bounce house, kid activities and more.

Stick around for the Mountain View Music Festival outside Clark Middle School starting at 7 p.m. It’s headlined by rapper and producer David Banner, and features performances by several local artists. It’s an all-ages show, but children 15 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $25 and youth get in free.

Kids with the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club cross Ship Creek with Kris Pacheco (center) and Kate Martin (right) of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in August 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

4. Coho Rodeo

This isn’t your average rodeo — this one has silver salmon.

Anglers can head down to Ship Creek on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m to participate in the annual Coho Rodeo . Prizes will be given to the first fish, heaviest fish and smallest fish by weight. Remember to buy a $25 derby ticket at the headquarters for your catch to qualify, and make sure you have your Alaska Sport Fishing License !

5. Fred Walatka Memorial Fish Festival

Hosted by the Spenard Lions Club, the 34th Annual Fred Walatka Memorial Fish Festival will be serving up salmon, halibut, salads, slaw and dessert. You can get your plate for $20 on Saturday between 12 and 2 p.m. at the Lions Club,1407 W. 32nd Ave.

6. Alaska Rock Gym turns 30

The Alaska Rock Gym is celebrating 30 years of climbing and community with a Birthday Bloc Party on Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. The event will have climbing challenges, food trucks, local vendors, beer, live music and more.

While you're there, you can climb any 30 roped routes to get a limited edition event sticker.

Tickets are $40 if you’re looking to climb, or $12 if you’re attending the celebration. You can get them here .

7. Pena Park Market

You’ll want to come hungry if you’re heading to the Pena Park Market near Centennial Park in East Anchorage. The weekly event is held each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and features dozens of food options, along with fresh local produce.

8. Switchfoot in Town Square

Weekend festivities continue downtown on Saturday in Town Square Park with alternative rock group Switchfoot . Doors open at 5 p.m., with headliners to hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. It’s an all-ages show, but those under age 21 need to be with a parent or guardian. Tickets range from $48 to $125 per person. There’s a discount if you purchase a four pack.

9. Kids drag racing

Kids, rev your engines over to Fresh Cup Playhouse on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon for the 2nd annual Kids Drag Race , hosted in partnership with Alaska Tuner Catalog.

The free, family-friendly event includes face painting, raffles and an electric car race for the littles (bring your own ride if you want to participate). No registration is required.

Have an event we should consider for The Anchorage Weekender? Email us at news@alaskapublic.org.