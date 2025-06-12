The Anchorage Weekender: A rodeo, a Juneteenth celebration and 7 more local events

The weekend is just around the corner, and we want to help you make the most of it.

But first, a shout out to all the dads — Happy (early) Father’s Day!

With sunny skies in the forecast all weekend long, it’s the perfect time to get outside. In this edition of The Anchorage Weekender, we’ve put together a list of things the whole family can do.

From the citywide Juneteenth celebration to an all-weekend rodeo, here are nine events you may want to check out this weekend.

1. Fridays on Fourth: The River Livers

Start your weekend early and groove out downtown to Girdwood’s reggae/grassroots/jam band The River Livers on Friday at 12 p.m. Fridays on Fourth is a weekly family-friendly concert series at Peratrovich Park featuring local musicians.

2. Hilltop Music on the Patio with Santoro

Boogie to the Blues with soulful Anchorage rock band Santoro on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Hilltop Ski Area. All ages are welcome to this free event.

3. Citywide Juneteenth Anchorage Celebration

Juneteenth is next Thursday but the official city celebration kicks off this weekend! Celebrate Juneteenth at the Delaney Park Strip with music, food and vendors Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The festivities begin at 12 p.m. with a citywide parade and continue with a dance competition, a fashion show and other entertainment. Be sure to catch the HBCU Tribute Band perform after their recent weeklong camp. Sunday features the Miss Juneteenth pageant, interfaith programming and a citywide choir. Festivities end at 6 p.m.

4. 2025 Dan Fowlie Memorial Rodeo

Wrangle up the family and join Rodeo Alaska all weekend to see competitors from around the country face-off in bull riding, barrel racing, roping and more. Junior events are Friday at 6 p.m. and the Alaska Champions Tour Rodeo is on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the William Clark Chamberlin Equestrian Center. It's $18 for adults, kids 6 and under are free.

5. Made in Alaska Anchorage Summer Market

Support local artists and craftspeople (and maybe get a little something for yourself) at the first ever Made in Alaska Anchorage Summer Market . Find everything from handmade jewelry and pottery to food items and home goods. The market runs Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Egan Center.

6. Taste of Spenard

Eat your way through some of the neighborhood’s signature dishes at the next Taste of Spenard . Enjoy food trucks, live music and vendors on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. in Chilkoot Charlie's parking lot, 2415 Spenard Rd.

7. Spenard 2nd Saturday Summer Block Party

Connect with the community at The Nave on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. and browse over 40 local art and food vendors. After the block party, you can head next door to the free Rage City Vintage all-ages Pride Dance party that runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

8. Let’s Paint Nordy’s with Rhonda Scott

Add some color into your weekend and help paint two huge murals for the former Nordstrom building in downtown Anchorage. Painting sessions are held at the Transit Center in three-hour blocks on Friday through Sunday. There is a cost: $40 includes materials plus a print by local artist Rhonda Scott. Register here.

9. Boyer’s Orchard Blossom Festival

Celebrate summer and enjoy live music, kids activities and plant sales at the Blossom Festival at Boyers Orchard on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. A $10 admission ($30 for groups) gets you into all things blossom at the orchard.

Have an event we should consider for “The Anchorage Weekender?” Email it to us at news@alaskapublic.org.

