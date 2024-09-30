-
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance closes their Shakespeare-themed season with John Heimbuch's William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Account of the 1599 Zombie Plague. Actors Alex Albrecht (Shakespeare) and Jake Beauvais (Francis Bacon) drop by the station this week to explain...KSKA: Friday, April 17 at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
What happens when several 1950s era teenage zombies meet a group of today's living teenagers? Alaska Fine Arts Academy's Robin Bassett joins Stage Talk this week to shed a little light on Leslie Caulfield's Shake Rattle and Rot, The Zombie Musical opening October 4th and running through October 26th in Eagle River.KSKA: Friday, 10/4 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
Take the sensibilities of a classic TV sitcom like Father Knows Best, combine it with a nuclear war and toss in a little bit of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead and you have what it takes to spend a night At Home With The Clarks. Join Playwright Rand Higbee, Executive Director Bill Cotton and Actor Bill McAllister as they talk about the world premier of this hilarious comedy produced by Anchorage Community Theatreopening March 9th and running through the 31st.KSKA: Friday 3/8 at 2:45pm