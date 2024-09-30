Take the sensibilities of a classic TV sitcom like Father Knows Best, combine it with a nuclear war and toss in a little bit of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead and you have what it takes to spend a night At Home With The Clarks. Join Playwright Rand Higbee, Executive Director Bill Cotton and Actor Bill McAllister as they talk about the world premier of this hilarious comedy produced by Anchorage Community Theatreopening March 9th and running through the 31st.KSKA: Friday 3/8 at 2:45pm

Listen