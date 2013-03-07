Rand Higbee's At Home With The Clarks at Anchorage Community Theatre

Take the sensibilities of a classic TV sitcom like Father Knows Best, combine with a nuclear war and toss in a little bit of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead and you have what it takes to spend a night At Home With The Clarks. Join Playwright Rand Higbee, Executive Director Bill Cotton and Actor Bill McAllister as they talk about the world premier of this hilarious comedy produced by Anchorage Community Theatreopening March 8th and running through the 31st.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor

GUESTS:





Rand Higbee, playwright, At Home With The Clarks at ACT

playwright, at ACT Bill McAllister, actor, At Home With The Clarks at ACT



actor, at ACT Bill Cotton, Executive Director, ACT

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 8, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE



Listen Now