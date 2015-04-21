UAA presents... Shakespeare and zombies?
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance closes their Shakespeare-themed season with John Heimbuch's William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Account of the 1599 Zombie Plague. Actors Alex Albrecht (Shakespeare) and Jake Beauvais (Francis Bacon) drop by the station this week to explain...
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Alex Albrecht, "Shakespeare" UAA's Land of the Dead
- Jake Beauvais, "Francis Bacon" UAA's Land of the Dead.
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 17th at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- UAA Theatre and Dance presents William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Accouint of the 1599 Zombie Plague by John Heimbuch April 10-26. Curtain is at 8:00 on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 on Sundays
- Perseverance Theatre is presenting Neil Simon's classic comedy, The Odd Couple in the Sidney Laurence Theatre April 10-26.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's Macbeth by William Shakespeare performs April 24th-May 17th with curtain times at 7pm Thursday-Saturdays and 3pm on Sundays.
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th-May 10th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting South Pacific March 20 through April 19. Curtain is at 7:00 Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.